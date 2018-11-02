Craft-Turney responds after customers billed for days without water

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Craft-Turney Water Supply has responded after customers made complaints of being billed in full for the days they were without water.
In the month of October, a “Do Not Use” order was issued after a contaminant had been discovered in the water supply. Some Craft-Turney customers were without water for about 20 days as The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality investigated.
On the Nov. 1 they received their bill for the month, which charged them for the contaminated water. Some residents even had bill that reportedly charged them for the extra water they used to flush out the contaminated water.
KLTV reached out to Craft-Turney and received a response on Nov. 2.
John Hawkins, the president of the board of Craft-Turney, who said that customers will not be billed for the time they went without water or for the water they used to flush their lines. Hawkins reported that all bills will be adjusted accordingly.
“Water bills have a minimum no matter how much they use. They will not be billed for the time they were without water. Bills are being adjusted to account for water used for flushing their lines. They aren’t billed for that amount," said Hawkins in his response.
Related Stories:
A woman we spoke with about her bill yesterday says she contacted the water company and was able to get her bill changed from $47 to $28. This an amount she says she usually pays each month.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.