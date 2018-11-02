Celebration of citizenship: Marshall hosts first naturalization ceremony in about two decades

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - 39 people are now American citizens after a naturalization ceremony in Marshall on Thursday morning.
“Wow,” Ivonne Gonzales said. “It was like a rebirth. It felt like the place I’ve called home for a long time is now officially my home.”
Naturalization ceremonies often happen in places like Tyler or the Dallas area. Officials say a ceremony like this hasn’t happened at the federal courthouse in Marshall in about 20 years.
“It felt like a major accomplishment in my life,” Gonzales said.
Family and friends filled the courtroom as the applicants held up their right hand and took the oath. The new citizens then received their certificates along with an American flag. A reception sponsored by the Harrison County Bar Association was held at a downtown restaurant following the ceremony.
“It really was a dream come true,” Gonzales said.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.