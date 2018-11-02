Boil Water Notice issued in Marshall due to water main break

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - The City of Marshall has issued a Boil Water Notice for some customers after due to a water main break.
According to a press released from the city, the Public Works Department issued the notice on Friday for customers “just west of the intersection of Texas and Ida Street.”
It is reported that a 10-inch water main break is the reason for the notice and the city is working to repair the break “as safe and fast as possible." Once the break is repaired, a Bac-T water sample will be taken and tested. The city said that depending on the results of the test, the notice should rescind on Saturday.
“If residents have little to no water pressure because of this break, they will need to boil any water used for consumption for three minutes, until the city provides a notice otherwise. The boil water notice only applies to those affected by this break,” said the city in a press release.
The city said for customers can contact the Public Works Department at 903-935-4487 for more information.
