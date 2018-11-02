Biles sets record by picking up 13th world championship gold

Biles finished runner-up to Belgium's Nina Derwael in the uneven bars final but still became the first American woman to win a world championship medal on all four events. Biles' score of 14.7 nudged her past Germany's Elizabeth Seitz but wasn't enough to top Derwael's 15.2. Derwael's gold was the first ever for Belgium at the world championships. American Morgan Hurd, who finished third in the all-around behind Biles and Japan's Mai Murakami, came in sixth in the bars final.