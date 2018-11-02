Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Friday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny today with a light breeze and high temperatures near 70 degrees. A few more clouds and a bit more of a breeze tomorrow, but still nice. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and reach the mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. Another cold front arrives Sunday morning with a likely chance for scattered showers and thundershowers. Temperatures behind the front will drop back into the upper 60s. Rain will gradually let up late Sunday into early Monday but could return by Monday afternoon and evening with a second cold front. This front will bring the chance of rain into early Tuesday morning, but clearing skies by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures next week will stay at or below normal for this time of year.