Subject of Rusk County manhunt sentenced to life in prison

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man who led officials on a multi-day manhunt has now been sentenced to life in prison.
On Thursday, James Paul Calvert, 47, was sentenced in a Rusk County courtroom.
Calvert was wanted for a sexual assault of a child. Today, Calvert received life in prison. Calvert was captured after evading law enforcement officials for nearly a week.
Rusk County officials released a statement on the arrest Thursday:
“The Rusk County Attorney is greatful to the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for apprehending James Paul Calvert so that he could be sentenced today to life in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. - Micheal JimersonRusk County Attorney”
