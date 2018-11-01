Storm damages Elkhart church, knocks down several nearby trees

ELKHART, TX (KTRE) - A storm system that blew through Deep East Texas Wednesday night damaged the First Baptist Church of Elkhart and knocked down several nearby trees.
Members of the church posted about the damage on First Baptist Elkhart Facebook page.
“We are postponing tomorrow’s Elkhart Food Pantry distribution day until Nov. 8,” the Facebook post stated. “We have several trees down blocking our fellowship hall driveway and a little water damage inside.”
The post also stated that the senior boxes will still go out on the east side of the church.
The pictures with the post show a large downed tree across a driveway, and one appears to show that the church’s steeple was blown off in the storm.
