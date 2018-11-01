Palestine ISD student injured in woodshop incident

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - A Palestine High School student was airlifted to a hospital following an incident in a woodshop class.
The district released a statement on the incident Thursday.
“Thursday afternoon, a student in Palestine High School woodshop class was injured. The student received immediate medical attention from the instructor who is a certified EMT. An ambulance was dispatched. Life Flight was also dispatched. After evaluating the student’s injuries, medical personnel determined to transport the student via air to Children’s Medical Center for precautionary treatment and evaluation. We wish our student a speedy recovery and send our thoughts and prayers to the student and family.”
