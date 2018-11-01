The threat of severe weather is just about over for us here in East Texas with the exception of portions of Deep East Texas. Once the storminess moves out of that area within the next few hours, we should just see some rain. Light rain is possible during the day on Thursday under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Temperatures should remain in the 50s all day long. A very nice Friday is expected, but the morning will be quite chilly with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Sunshine is likely with a very mild/fall-like day. As we head into the weekend, Saturday looks very nice with another front on Sunday bringing back chances for rain...but no severe weather. More showers possible on Monday and even into the pre-dawn hours on Election Day. Most of the day on Tuesday looks dry and very comfortable.