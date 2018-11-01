Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Man believed to be on PCP injured 2 deputies

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (News Release) - A Nacogdoches man was arrested yesterday morning after fighting with NCSO Deputies for several minutes. Deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Woden Road in reference to a medical assistance call. EMS had arrived on scene and found the subject was being combative and trying to fight with EMS and other citizens in the area. The subject left the scene and was found walking on Apple Blvd near FM 2259. Deputies observed the subject appeared to be high on drugs and believed he was on PCP due to how the suspect was behaving. The suspect would not stop and attempted to flee from Deputies when they approached him.