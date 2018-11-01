Memorial service scheduled for philanthropist, businessman David Irwin

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Memorial services have been announced for David Irwin, managing partner of Tyler Ford, who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 52.
The service will be held on Saturday, November 3 at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Church in Tyler. Dr. Bill Smythe, Gen. Red Brown, and David Capps will officiate.
Irwin was longtime resident of Lindale. He is survived by his wife Tracy, son David and daughter Katie, as well as his parents Garland and Jeanne Irwin, as well as siblings and many other relatives.
The family is requesting that donations be made in his memory to the East Texas Crisis Center, or Therapet, both in Tyler.
Irwin was well known for his philanthropy in the community and his efforts with the East Texas Crisis Center, Therapet, and other organizations.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge in Lindale.
