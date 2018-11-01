Grand Saline man pleads guilty to fatal 2016 wreck

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Grand Saline man was sentenced to 10 years of probation in connection to a fatal 2016 wreck.
According to court records, Hugh Michael Means, 56, pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in relation to the death of Glenda Dry, of Grand Saline. Means allowed a jury to decide his punishment. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation on Wednesday.
Means was arrested by the Department of Public Safety on Dec. 21, 2016, according to the district attorney’s office. He was arrested after being involved in a car crash which resulted in Dry’s death. The DA’s office reported that during an investigation of the crash, alcohol was determined to be a factor.
A Van Zandt grand jury indicted Means on a intoxication manslaughter charge on Jan. 25, 2017.
As a condition of his probation, Means must spend 120 days in jail.
