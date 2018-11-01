Judge rejects plea from former Arp counselor convicted of sexual assault of a child

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has chosen not to accept a plea offered by a former Arp school counselor who was recently convicted of sexual assault of a child.
Barbara Orpineda was sentenced to 5 years in prison on Oct. 11 on one count of sexual assault of a child. Orpineda still faces one additional count, as well as 2 counts of improper relationship between an educator and student.
During a pretrial hearing Thursday, Smith County judge Christi Kennedy turned down Orpineda’s plea of no contest to the improper relationship charges. Orpineda pleaded no contest to the charges on Oct. 23.
Judge Kennedy then offered both sides 10 days to come up with an agreement on how to proceed with the charges,
According to Arp ISD officials, they received allegations against Orpineda on Oct. 11, 2017. They then opened an investigation, contacted the Arp police, and filed a Child Protective Services report.
Court records indicate a status hearing on the cases has been scheduled for Nov. 12.
