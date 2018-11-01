East Texas Ag News: Cattle and hay numbers for week of Nov. 1

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Today we are digging into the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
This is from the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett. It shows classes of feeder steers and heifers ended between two and four dollars higher compared to last week.
Reports also show good buyer activity, with a strong demand for better classes of feeder calves.
We’re also looking at prices for slaughter cows and slaughter bulls, both ended a full 5 dollars lower.
Reports show slaughter prices continue to fall as packers are still swamped with inventory.
Moving to hay, all classes remained steady compared to last week.
New varieties on the market include CRP and wheat hay.
In East Texas, some hay producers are worried they won’t be able to get a much needed 4th cutting finished before the first frost.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.
