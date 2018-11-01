Downed tree strikes power line, causes outages in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A tree fell on top of a power line in Longview, causing outages and knocking out stoplights.
According to authorities, crews were first dispatched to a call on Birch Street, reporting a tree “sparking” on a power line. This had caused power outages in the area, knocking out stop lights and leaving residents without power.
While a SWEPCO crew member was in a bucket, trimming branches off the line when the whole tree fell. The tree stopped just short of landing on the arm of the bucket truck, narrowly avoiding a mishap for the member in the bucket.
As the tree came down, it snapped several power poles and pulled lines off of nearby homes. A transformer also fell due to the incident and started to leak. Longview Fire was able to secure the leak.
The SWEPCO crew is still on scene removing the tree, attempting to take its weight off the line.
Longview Fire was also on scene, blocking off the roadway as crews worked to clear the scene.
Nearly 1,700 SWEPCO customers were initially without power. At this time most of the power has been restored. According to their outages map, 57 customers are still without power.
