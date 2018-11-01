Catholic students in Longview bring saints to life in Living Wax Museum

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A group of middle schoolers in Longview revived the saint of their choice Thursday morning in a performance that was more like something you’d find in a Madame Tussauds wax museum.
Saint Mary’s Catholic Church & School held its annual All Saint’s Day Wax Museum. Mrs. Dohanich, who facilitates the middle school students on the project, said 7th and 8th graders were tasked with extensively studying the saint to realize that even those who the world considers to be saintly, had difficult and challenging lives.
“All our students find saints with whom they can identify and portray, and hopefully emulate,” says Mrs. Dohanich.
During Thursday’s performance, parents and faculty were encouraged to approach each saint and push a small “button” that would send each into an informative speech about the saint’s life, accomplishments, and their death. Guests discovered some saints had large, encouraging families, while others struggled for support; some were born of royalty, others were born into poverty. Yet, in the end, each of their lives had an impact on others for a greater good.
Students learn not only about the lives of saints, but they develop academic and life skills from the performances as well. A school spokesperson said at a past year’s wax museum, there was a young man terrified of public speaking, and the format encourages those who have a difficult time speaking in public to take on a different character rather than themselves.
