Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures in the 50s all day. Clearing begins this evening with mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s tomorrow morning and warm into the upper 60s by tomorrow afternoon. More sunshine Saturday with south winds picking up and gusting to 15 mph. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s for Saturday afternoon. Then another cold front is on the way for Sunday with another likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few showers could last into early Monday morning. No big warm up is expected as another weak front moves through Tuesday, reinforcing our cooler air.