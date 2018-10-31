Tyler home transformed into haunted house for Halloween

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas couple has transformed their home into a haunted mansion complete with scary sights and even scarier sounds.
This time of year, the Kelly family calls their home in Tyler’s Azalea District, “Kelly’s House of Horrors.”
“My husband loves Halloween,” Patrica Kelly said. “He has ever since he was just a little kid. He always talks about a Casper outfit way back when. He just loves Halloween. Better than Christmas.”
Kelly says her husband starts decorating at the beginning of October and keeps at it until the 31st. The home’s front yard features everything from fake rats to a werewolf at the front door. Clap your hands and you’ll hear howling and growling from the pet cemetery. The Kelly family even takes over a radio frequency and broadcasts scary music and spooky sound effects.
“We had two last night that wouldn’t get out of the car,” Kelly said. “So if your kids won’t get out of the car, beep (your car horn) and I’ll bring them some candy.”
The house is located on Shaw Street just off of Broadway in Tyler.
