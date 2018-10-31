Three killed in Van Zandt County wreck

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a head-on collision Tuesday night.
Around 7:14 p.m., Highway Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 northwest of Edgewood.
The preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a Dodge Dakota, identified as Jessie Michael Brown, 19, of Fruitvale was traveling southbound on Highway 19 when he attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone and struck a Chevy Cruz head-on in the northbound shoulder of the highway.
Officials with DPS say the driver of Cruz, Connie McKinley Wells, 61, of Wills Point was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as a 14-year-old male passenger and an 11-year-old male passenger.
A 12-year-old female passenger was flown to Cooks Children’s Hospital in Dallas in critical condition, according to officials.
Brown and his 16-year-old male passenger were transported to a Tyler hospital in stable condition.
All victims were wearing seat belts, according to officials.
The crash remains under investigation.
