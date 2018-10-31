Suspect vehicle sought in Gilmer school bus wreck

GILMER, TX (KLTV) - Authorities in Upshur County are searching for a vehicle involved in a wreck with a school bus Tuesday night.
Officials with DPS say around 9:50 p.m. troopers responded to a hit and run crash involving Gilmer Independent School District Bus 17 on Highway 154 near Groundhog Road in Upshur County.
The bus, which was occupied by 15 female students was returning to Gilmer from an volleyball game in Emory.
The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 154 when a westbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck the bus on the left side.
The suspect vehicle did not stop, and continued westbound on Highway 154.
The bus driver was unable to give any details about the suspect vehicle.
No one was injured during the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
