Surge in spending gives gun control groups hope in midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association — long seen as a kingmaker in Republican politics — is taking a lower profile in this year's high-stakes midterm campaign.
The organization has put $11 million into races this year — less than half what it spent four years ago in a campaign that gave Republicans full control of Congress. This year's totals are also far below the $54 million the NRA spent in 2016 on both the presidential and congressional races.
At the same time, spending to support stricter gun control has surged.
Everytown for Gun Safety, a group founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, pledged $30 million for this year's election. A political action committee formed by former Rep. Gabby Giffords is spending nearly $5 million.