Surge in spending gives gun control groups hope in midterms
In this Oct. 2, 2018 photo, former Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks as her husband, retired NASA astronaut and Navy Capt. Mark Kelly looks on as they kick off "The Vote Save Lives" tour at UNLV in Las Vegas.
By JULIE PACE and LISA MARIE PANE | October 31, 2018 at 3:33 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 3:33 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association — long seen as a kingmaker in Republican politics — is taking a lower profile in this year's high-stakes midterm campaign.

The organization has put $11 million into races this year — less than half what it spent four years ago in a campaign that gave Republicans full control of Congress. This year's totals are also far below the $54 million the NRA spent in 2016 on both the presidential and congressional races.

At the same time, spending to support stricter gun control has surged.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a group founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, pledged $30 million for this year's election. A political action committee formed by former Rep. Gabby Giffords is spending nearly $5 million.

