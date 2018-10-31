Steak bandit: Man known for fleeing stores with ribeyes in pants sentenced to prison

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Longview man with a history of absconding from grocery stores with beer and steaks stuffed down his pants has now been sentenced to prison, officials say.
On Oct. 31 in an Upshur County courtroom, Mario Lacrae Rogers, 50, of Longview was sentenced to nine years in prison for theft.
According to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office, Rogers' punishment was enhanced due to repeated offenses and prior state jail crimes. Officials say Rogers has 17 prior theft convictions in Upshur, Smith, Titus, Gregg and Camp counties.
Rogers waived his right to appeal the sentence.
“For many years Mario Rogers has gone to local Brookshire stores and historically placed meat and steaks in his pants and grabbed beer and fled the stores,” said District Attorney Billy Byrd in a news release.
Rogers has committed similar crimes in Upshur and Gregg counties, Byrd said.
On Jan. 15, following Rogers’ release from state jail, he went to the the Gilmer Brookshire store and stuffed seven ribeye steaks down his pants, Byrd said.
Store employees saw him take the steaks - valued at $121.32 - and then place them in the trunk of a car. Gilmer officers stopped him before he could leave.
Rogers was arrested for theft and criminal trespass.
“We will aggressively continue to pursue enhanced punishment for repeat offenders. We are thankful this sentence will keep him from our local stores longer than in the past,” Byrd said.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.