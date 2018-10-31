Rusk High School student charged with terroristic threat

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - According to the Rusk Police Department, a student was arrested this week for making threats.
Chief Joe Williams says that police responded to Rusk High School regarding threats made by a student. After an investigation, the student was detained by officers and removed from the school.
The student was charged with making Terroristic Threats. It was not stated whether the threats were directed at individuals or the school in general.
Williams says that at no time was the school on lockdown. He says the department believes the school is safe, and they expect a normal school day on Wednesday.
No further details are available at this time in the investigation.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.