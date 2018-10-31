Pumpkin Patch In-a-Cup by Mama Steph

So chocolate-y and good it’s almost scary!

By Stephanie Frazier | October 30, 2018 at 10:25 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 10:25 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This dessert is really fun to make with kids, but adults will enjoy it, too!

8 ounce tub of whipped topping, thawed

3 cups milk

Large box of chocolate instant pudding mix

About 20 ounces Oreos

Mini pumpkins (sold near the candy corn)

Sour gummy worms (I picked the orange and green ones)

Peeps jack-o-lanterns, other candies, if desired

Method:

  • Combine the milk and  pudding mix in a bowl, and whisk for about 2 minutes, until no lumps  remain
  • Put the whipped topping into the pudding, and fold in  with a spatula until completely combined
  • In small batches, pulverize the Oreos in a food  processor to make the dirt. 
  • Use small clear plastic cups, and layer a large  spoonful of “dirt” on the bottom, followed by a generous scoop of the  pudding mixture, and top with more dirt.
  • Decorate the top of each cup with two or three pumpkins and  gummy worms to make a little pumpkin patch.  Chill and enjoy!

