Pumpkin Patch In-a-Cup By Mama Steph
8 ounce tub of whipped topping, thawed
3 cups milk
Large box of chocolate instant pudding mix
About 20 ounces Oreos
Mini pumpkins (sold near the candy corn)
Sour gummy worms (I picked the orange and green ones)
Peeps jack-o-lanterns, other candies, if desired
Method:
- Combine the milk and pudding mix in a bowl, and whisk for about 2 minutes, until no lumps remain
- Put the whipped topping into the pudding, and fold in with a spatula until completely combined
- In small batches, pulverize the Oreos in a food processor to make the dirt.
- Use small clear plastic cups, and layer a large spoonful of “dirt” on the bottom, followed by a generous scoop of the pudding mixture, and top with more dirt.
- Decorate the top of each cup with two or three pumpkins and gummy worms to make a little pumpkin patch. Chill and enjoy!
