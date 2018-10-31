The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK for Severe Weather on Wednesday. A SLIGHT RISK for areas northward to near Interstate 30. An Enhanced Risk means that there is a 30% chance for significant severe weather to occur and a Slight Risk means a 15% chance for significant severe weather to occur. At this time, it appears that strong, thunderstorm winds of 60 mph or higher along with large hail in excess of 1″ in diameter will be the greatest risks with an isolated tornado and some flash flooding not out of the question. It appears that the greatest risks for isolated tornadoes will be in the southern sections of East Texas and areas to our east, in Louisiana. We will monitor this for you very closely, as always. The greatest risk for some minor flash flooding appears to be over the NE sections of East Texas. More to come on this as we get closer. On Thursday, the weather should calm down quite a bit. A few morning showers will be possible and some sunshine by late afternoon. Friday and Saturday look very nice with cool mornings and mild afternoons. A few more showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon with a weak front possible on Election Day morning.