Longview fire crews battle oil lease fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Longview fire crews are on the scene of a fire at an oil lease Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, a valve caught fire at an oil lease on West Harrison Road. Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore reported that at about 4:06 a.m., White Oak Fire Department was dispatched to the fire.
Gregg County deputies shut down West Harrison Road between Highway 42 and Fisher Road while crews worked to get the fire under control.
According to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore, the Railroad Commission has been contacted. At this time the fire has been contained.
KLTV has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.