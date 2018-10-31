Gone to pot: Marijuana shortages plague Canada

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, a man smokes multiple joints in a Toronto park as they mark the first day of legalization of cannabis across Canada. Supply shortages have been rampant in the two weeks since Canada became the largest national pot marketplace. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Chris Young)
By ROB GILLIES and TRACEY LINDEMAN | October 31, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:58 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, people check out the sample counter at a cannabis store in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Supply shortages have been rampant in the two weeks since Canada became the largest national pot marketplace. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, people check out the sample counter at a cannabis store in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Supply shortages have been rampant in the two weeks since Canada became the largest national pot marketplace. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's legal recreational market is off to a bumpy start.

Supply shortages have been rampant in the two weeks since Canada became the largest national pot marketplace.

Quebec closed its government-run shops from Monday to Wednesday because there was no pot to sell. Ontario's online government store can't fill all its orders, and British Columbia still has just one legal retail outlet.

The Canadian government has added 300 people to more quickly process licenses for producers to increase supply.