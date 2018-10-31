First Alert Weather Day through tonight

The greatest risks this afternoon through tonight will be the strong thunderstorm winds in excess of 60 mph along with some large hail, larger than 1.00″ in diameter. Isolated tornadoes are NOT out of the question with a better chance for development over Deep East Texas. Some flash flooding will be possible in isolated areas as the rainfall totals expected are in the 1.00″-3.00″ range with some getting a bit more than that.