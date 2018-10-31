First Alert Weather Day This Afternoon/Evening/Tonight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Chances for rain will increase through the day with likely scattered thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe with heavy rain, frequent lightning, possible hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. This afternoon and evening will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Rain will gradually end from north to south overnight into early tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy and cooler tomorrow behind the cold front with breezy northwesterly winds and temperatures in the 50s all day. Sunshine returns by Friday with a cool start in the 40s and a nice, mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday and another cold front arrives with more chances for rain on Sunday.