Fire marshals talk about putting out high pressure gas fire

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Six fire departments responded to an oil lease fire around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
It happened in Gregg County near the intersection of Cox and Harrison roads between Longview and White Oak.
KLTV spoke with firefighters who say the flames were shooting 50 feet in the air, which had some nearby residents concerned.
When firefighters arrived at the BASA oil lease they were facing an inferno, but Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore said no one was in danger.
“White Oak fire was dispatched to the scene. They arrived to find a pump jack on fire. It took a few minutes to get enough apparatus and equipment in here to sustain this appropriately,” Moore said.
They briefly shut down Harrison Road until they knew what they were up against and called for help from neighboring departments.
“Having equipment, having a good safety procedure in place, and the manpower and the experience to take care of it,” Moore said.
Longview Fire Department Station No. 5 was some of that manpower. They managed to get a few pictures and some video while fighting the fire. Fire Marshal Kevin May says firefighters are trained for high pressure gas fires.
“We try to get enough personnel there to help. We need the extra water, and a lot of times if it takes a while to put the fire out you have to rotate your crews to make sure you don’t have fatigue as an issue with firefighters,” May said.
“This being kind of rural, we have to have tanker trucks to handle that. And that’s the reason we have so many different people out here, just having the amount of water on hand,” Moore said.
There were a few homes nearby, and concerned residents also took some video and pictures, but they weren’t evacuated. Once the firefighters dispersed some of the heat their training kicked in.
“You have several lines and you walk up together. Everybody has to move in unison to make sure that you don’t break your pattern. If you break that pattern then the fire can lap around on your crews,” May explained.
And, as their video shows, it was pretty much text book.
“All fires we try to put the wet stuff on the red stuff,” Moore added.
The fire was out within three hours and was no threat to nearby tank batteries.
The Texas Railroad Commission and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality were on scene as well. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
