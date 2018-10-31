Fatal wreck shuts down parts of Highway 19

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -A fatal two-vehicle crash has shut down parts of Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
Department of Public Safety spokesperson Jean Dark said troopers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 19, just south of Highway 80 in Van Zandt County.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, both North and Southbound lanes of traffic are blocked while emergency personnel work the scene.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
Darks says, more information will be released as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.