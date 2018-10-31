East Texas weigh in on President Trumps promise to end birthright citizenship

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -For first generation U.S. citizen Dalila Reynoso, the presidents most recent statements hit home.
"Both of my parents did come undocumented to the united states,” says Reynoso. “It just feels like another attack toward our immigrant communities."
In a recently released interview President Trump said he'll use an executive order to end the right to citizenship for children born to non-citizens and undocumented immigrants.
"We're the only country in the world where a person comes in has a baby and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States,” says President Trump. “It's ridiculous and it has to end."
Jan McCauley, a government professor at Tyler Junior College, says the president has the authority to do a lot of things through executive order, but its usually congress that has the power to make changes to the constitution.
“Should he decide to do this then it would probably lead to someone filing a lawsuit,” says McCauley. “It would make its way through the federal courts and on up to the Supreme Court."
That's because this issue stems back to the interpretation of the 14th amendment and over the years the interpretation has changed.
U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert described the current interpretation as a flaw in the system.
“We have people that have seen this flaw in our system that you can come in have no allegiance to the United States, just only wanting to get benefits from the government,” says Gohmert. “That should be for people that are legally here."
Though this change won't be done lightly Reynoso says the idea it still unsettling.
"We are a nation of immigrants,” says Reynoso. “Individuals come here seeking a better life and opportunities for themselves and their families."
Gohmert says whether the majority of congress will back this will depend on the outcome of the midterm elections.
