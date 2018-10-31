East Texas car dealer, philanthropist David Irwin dies

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A longtime East Texas car dealer and philanthropist has died.
David Irwin, managing partner of Tyler Ford, died Wednesday.
Irwin was known for his philanthropy in the community and his efforts with the East Texas Crisis Center.
In February, the company donated a restored 1964 convertible Mustang to a raffle for the East Texas Auto and Cycle show. Proceeds from the show benefited the center.
Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time.
