East Texans remember beloved car dealer, philanthropist

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A philanthropist, a man who cared for his community, and a person with a heart of gold are some of the ways that East Texans described David Irwin.
Many knew him as the managing partner at Tyler Ford or as the man who poured his heart into the East Texas Crisis Center. However you might know him, many will agree that he was a good man.
“I will miss his enthusiasm for our work at the Crisis Center, the work that was being done at the Crisis Center, and I think everybody in Tyler is going to miss him for a number of reasons," said Barbara Shtofman.
Shtofman has known Irwin for many years. She worked with him on several non-profit committees.
“He was a man of few words, very few words, and when he spoke, everybody listened," she said. "Usually, he had the best ideas of the group, and we usually went with his.”
Every year, Irwin would select a vehicle to donate for the East Texas Auto and Cycle Show. The proceeds from the show benefit the East Texas Crisis Center, something those who know him said meant the world to him.
“But, he gave his all not only monetarily, but he gave himself," she said. "He gave his mind and his efforts, and he was so charitable. He loved helping people.”
Shtofman said Irwin was always there to help when he could and that he will truly be missed.
At this time, there has not been a confirmation on the cause of death. Funeral arrangements and memorial services are currently pending.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.