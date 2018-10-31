Children’s books come to life with decorated pumpkins

BULLARD, TX (KLTV) - Characters from popular children’s books littered the library at Bullard Intermediate School as students displayed their decorated pumpkins.
For the last few years, students have been bringing books to life with character pumpkins. The students, mostly 5th and 6th graders, work either in groups or on their own to make their creations. The students then can take their decorated pumpkins the lower school and read the corresponding children’s book to younger students.
The pumpkins are then auctioned off by the school’s PTO.
