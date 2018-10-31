AP Top 25 Podcast: Playoff race hits full stride Saturday

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo Charley Green buffs the NCAA college football championship trophy before a coaches news conference in Atlanta. The College Football Playoff selection committee begins its fifth season Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 of presenting weekly rankings and if form holds two schools in the first top four will go on to play in the semifinals. The usefulness of the committee’s work and the nationally televised reveal is debatable. But what if anything can be learned from the first four years of CFP rankings? Of the 16 teams the committee ranked in the top four of its initial rankings from 2014-17, half made the playoff. (AP Photo/David Goldman, file) (David Goldman)