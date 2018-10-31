Afternoon/Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely here in East Texas starting during the middle portion of the afternoon over the NW counties. This line will spread toward the SE and intensify as it does so. Once again, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern sections of East Texas, along with some of the central counties, under an ENHANCED RISK for strong to severe storms. The greatest risks this afternoon through tonight will be the strong thunderstorm winds in excess of 60 mph along with some large hail, larger than 1.00″ in diameter. Isolated tornadoes are NOT out of the question with a better chance for development over Deep East Texas. Some flash flooding will be possible in isolated areas as the rainfall totals expected are in the 1.00″-3.00″ range with some getting a bit more than that. Beyond midnight tonight, most of the stronger storms are expected to be limited to Deep East Texas and Louisiana. By 3:00 AM, most of the storms will be in Louisiana and out of our area. The weather for Thursday should be mostly cloudy with just a few showers possible and it will be much cooler with temperatures in the 50s all day long. Friday is looking to be quite chilly during the morning with lows in the lower to middle 40s and plentiful sunshine. Friday afternoon, Mostly Sunny and Mild with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday is looking good and will be a bit warmer, but a few more showers on Sunday as another front moves through. No severe weather expected with Sunday’s front.