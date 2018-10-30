2-year-old Marshall girl called a hero after notifying family of fire

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas girl is being called a hero after alerting her family to a fire in their apartment over the weekend. According to Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, the fire broke out Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at an apartment building on Chatham Street.
“The call came in as smoke showing and potential fire,” Cooper said.
Inside the apartment, 2-year-old Caydence Cato responded calmly and quickly.
“She was very adamant about making sure that her sister knew that there was fire,” Cooper said. “And the sister made sure that mom knew there was a fire.”
Cato’s fast actions helped not only with getting everyone out but also allowed firefighters to make a fast attack and limit the damage. Cooper says as crews went through damage, they found a fire safety booklet on the floor. A piece of information handed out by the department to help kids understand what to do in case of a fire. Education that played a potentially life-saving role.
“Very fast thinking,” Cooper said. “Very heroic young lady. And so we’re very, very proud to know her.”
Cooper says the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, although they continue to investigate.
