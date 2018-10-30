Tyler Police investigating a robbery of an individual

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating a robbery of an individual.
According to the Tyler Police Department, on October 29, 2018, at 10:38 p.m. Tyler Police responded to the Fuel Plus Gas station located at 2002 E. Gentry Parkway in reference to a robbery of an individual that had occurred inside the business.
Police said a Hispanic man was purchasing $40.00 worth of scratch off lottery tickets from the clerk. A black man approached from behind him striking him in the head with his fist, grabbed his lottery tickets and ran out the door. The suspect jumped in a 4-door Chevy vehicle and fled the scene.
They said anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case or any felony case.
