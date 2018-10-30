TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to 3-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to an accident involving three vehicles in Gregg County.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, the accident is near the intersection of Highway 135 and Spokane Street, between I-20 and the City of Gladewater.
DPS is responding to the scene and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story.
