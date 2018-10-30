Texas man who allegedly wanted to cannibalize girl granted mental competency exam

BREVARD COUNTY, FL (KTRE) - A federal judge has granted a mental competency exam for a Joaquin man accused of seeking a girl online to sexually assault, murder and cannibalize.
Alexander Nathan Barter, 21, was arrested earlier this month following an undercover officer’s investigation. An arrest affidavit states a special agent posed as the father of a young girl and communicated with Barter after seeing a post on the dark web asking for anyone interested in allowing him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism to contact him.
Following a thread of emails between the two, they agreed to meet in Texas. As Barter was leaving his home, he was met by a number of law enforcement officers. The affidavit states Barter had a plastic bag and knife with him.
Barter’s attorney filed the unopposed motion for a psychological exam on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced it was one of their agents, who also works with Homeland Security, who operated as the undercover agent. According to a press release, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office had the assistance of the US Attorney’s Office, Customs and Border Patrol, Texas DPS, Nacogdoches police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.