Texans make last minute trade for Denver’s Demaryius Thomas

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The Houston Texans knew they needed to make a move on the trade market after the team lost Will Fuller last week to a torn ACL.
In the final hours of the trade period, the Texans did just that. The team was able to work out a deal with the Denver Broncos to pick up Demaryius Thomas. The Texans will give up a fourth-round and seventh-round pick in 2019. The Texans will also be getting a 2019 seventh round draft pick in the trade.
According to the Houston Texans website, Head Coach Bill O’Brien addressed the trade with Denver area media during a conference call.
“When I watch him on film, and I’ve been watching him for a long time, since he was at Georgia Tech and since he’s been in the NFL, he has excellent athletic skills, great hands, a really good route runner and a very smooth route runner,” O’Brien said. “He’s a tough guy to defend.”
With Fuller on the injured reserve list the Texans will expect Thomas to make an immediate impact behind De’Andre Hopkins. factor in keke Coutee when he gets healthy and the Texans have a pretty stacked wide receiver core.
Thomas' first game with the Texans will be against his former team.
