Recaptured Harrison County inmate gets 15 years in prison

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Harrison County inmate, who escaped and was later recaptured, pleaded guilty.
Gary Gorman pleaded guilty to a charge of escape on Monday in Judge Brad Morin’s court. He was then sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Gorman had escaped from the Harrison County Jail on June 2, launching a three-day manhunt. He had been assigned to an inside jail worker’s position when he managed to walk out of the jail with a group of inmates authorized to leave, according Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Gorman was recaptured on June 5, after a witness reported to the sheriff’s office that they had seen Gorman at a home in the Woodlawn area of Harrison County, off of Lee Island Road and FM 1997. According Webb, Gorman was found hiding in the brush near the home.
Gorman’s mother, 58-year-old Donna Slinkard, was also arrested at the time of his recapture. Authorities believed that she helped with Gorman’s escape and hid him while he was on the run.
Slinkard was charged with felony hindering apprehension. She is scheduled for jury selection on Dec. 3.
