Rain or shine, we’ll still trick or treat!
Groups and organizations host alternative "trick or treat" events.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 30, 2018 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:38 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - While there is some severe weather expected for our Halloween evening, we are not letting it ruin our spooky spirit! Several groups and organizations are hosting alternative “trick or treat” events today and tomorrow so young scarers can enjoy the candy and costumes safely.

Here is a list of Trick or Treat events in East Texas:

Tuesday, Oct. 30:

Trick or Treat Trail at Whitehouse High School

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at 901 E. Main Street.

TJC Wind Ensemble Kids Concert in Tyler

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Wise Auditorium, 1400 E 5th Street

Happy Halloween Trunk or Treat in Mineola

5:30 p.m. in downtown Mineola

Trunk or Treat in Lone Star

5 - 7 p.m. at the Crump’s Parking Lot

Fall Festival at Arbor Grace of Kilgore

5 - 7 p.m. at 2700 South Henderson Boulevard

18th Annual Harvest Festival in Marshall

5 - 7 p.m. in downtown Marshall

Wednesday, Oct. 31:

Trunk or Treat at The Brook Hill School in Bullard

6 - 7 p.m. in the Kyle Lake parking lot (rain location: Ornelas Hall)

Trick or Treat at the Library at Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin

5 - 8 p.m. at 706 South Raguet Street

Treats on the Streets in Trinity

6:30 p.m. in the old ALCO building

Main Street Trick or Treat in Lufkin

3 - 5 p.m. in downtown Lufkin

Trick or Treat in Diana

6 - 8 p.m. at the Diana Volunteer Fire Department

Fall Festival at Neches First Baptist Church

6 - 8 p.m. at 200 Anderson Drive

Trick or Treat in downtown Kilgore

4 - 6 p.m. at North Rusk Street

