Gladewater ISD investigating after 4-year-old left on bus for hours

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Gladewater Indpendent School District is investigating after a 4-year old boy was left on a school bus for several hours.
According to Superintendent Sedric Clark, the incident happened Oct. 22 when the student was left at the district’s transportation center and found hours later when someone returned to the bus.
Clark said an investigation began immediately once they found out the child was OK. The bus driver and bus monitor involved in the incident are no longer employed with the district, Clark said.
"Simply put, the procedures that we put in place weren’t followed,” he said, noting that district procedure calls for bus monitors to walk the bus at the end of routes.
CPS, Gladewater Police Department and Region 7 ESC are also investigating the incident, he said.
“Safety is Gladewater ISD’s top responsibility," Clark said. "And it is our responsibility to at least ensure that students return home the way their parents sent them to us. We’re going to make sure that an incident like this never happens again. We’re thankful that this child was in good health when we found them.”
