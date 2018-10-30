First Alert Weather Day Wednesday afternoon, evening

Some storms are expected to become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. However, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Northern counties of East Texas are under a marginal risk for severe storms. A slight risk is in effect for areas along I-20, and further south in Deep East Texas, an enhanced risk, the most likely risk, is in effect for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will end from north to south during the overnight hours into early Thursday morning with cooler air filtering in behind the cold front.