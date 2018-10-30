First Alert Weather Day Wednesday afternoon, evening

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A deep upper-level trough will push a strong cold front into East Texas by late Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms will become likely. Wednesday morning will start with some drizzle and a few light showers. This activity will continue through lunchtime. Then, during the early afternoon, thunderstorms will start to develop and increase in coverage and intensity as they push from northwest to southeast through the East Texas area.
Some storms are expected to become strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the main threats. However, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Northern counties of East Texas are under a marginal risk for severe storms. A slight risk is in effect for areas along I-20, and further south in Deep East Texas, an enhanced risk, the most likely risk, is in effect for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain will end from north to south during the overnight hours into early Thursday morning with cooler air filtering in behind the cold front.