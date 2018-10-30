First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Halloween

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Wednesday as heavy thunderstorms are likely to move in on Halloween evening. A few storms could even turn severe, with damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado possible.
The severe weather threat has been upgraded from a ‘low’ risk to a ‘medium’ risk for the KTRE viewing area. That means the odds of severe weather are a tad bit higher than they were yesterday at this time.
In addition to the severe weather potential, locally heavy rainfall will also occur, with one-to-three inches of rainfall certainly possible late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. This could cause some flooding issues, especially for those areas near creeks and rivers that are already near full capacity. Also, the low-lying areas and side streets that are prone to flooding may have some issues during the overnight hours as well.
The timeline for the strong-to-severe thunderstorms to develop and impact Deep East Texas will range from 7 p.m. through midnight. Since this time is during the peak time that many of you will be out and partaking in Halloween activities, you may want to have some alternate, indoor plans ready to go.
