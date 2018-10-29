Wreck involving 18-wheeler on Loop 323 at American Legion Rd.

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Officials are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on the loop.
Sgt. Jean Dark with DPS said that the wreck involved, in addition to the semi-truck, a passenger car and an SUV. She said there is no update at this time as to injuries of anyone involved.
EMS and the fire department are also at the scene.
The wreck is on Loop 323 at American Legion Road. DPS says they are at the scene. The roadway is not blocked, but drivers should use caution in the area.
