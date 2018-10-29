VIDEO: Tyler police searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A surveillance video of an aggravated robbery at a Tyler convenience store has now been released.
Chervon Mart owner Khaled Hassan hopes the video’s release will lead to an arrest of the person responsible.
About 10:48 p.m. Saturday, Tyler Police Department officers responded to a robbery in the 1800 block of W. Gentry Parkway.
Police say the suspect entered the store and produced a handgun. He walked behind the counter and demanded money, and the clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.
Police say the suspect was a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall to 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants with white stripes.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.