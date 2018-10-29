Tyler man accused of stabbing another during argument indicted

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A man accused of stabbing a man in February has been indicted.
Richard Lamon Evaige was indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Evaige was originally arrested on Feb. 4 after he reportedly stabbed a man twice during an argument that had turned violent.
According to a news release from the Tyler Police Department, they responded to the American Legion building at 1724 North Gaston Avenue. It is reported that Evaige and the victim had gotten into an argument over how to run the establishment when Evaige allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.
He reportedly fled the scene, according to police, but was later taken into custody at his home.
The victim treated at East Texas Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
